Serta Perfect Sleeper 18" Raised Double High Queen Air Mattress with Electric Pump

The Serta Perfect Sleeper 18" Air Mattress stores small and compact but inflates to 18 inches tall--making it a perfect air bed to keep around for when guests stay over. The raised height makes getting into and out of the bed much easier than with standard height air beds while the soft-touch flocked top holds bedding in place. The powerful external AC pump quickly and effortlessly inflates and deflates air bed. Circular coils along with vertical and horizontal reinforcements allow bed to maintain shape and firmness. Store the air bed in the convenient carry bag for your next overnight guest or camping adventure.