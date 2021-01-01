Serta Perfect Sleeper Luminous Sleep 17.5" Plush Pillow Top Mattress Set- Full

Advertisement
Sleep well, wake up refreshed with Serta's Perfect Sleeper Luminous Sleep 17.5" Plush Mattress. CoolFeel Fabric provides a cool-to-touch surface which helps you to fall and stay asleep. WonderCloud Memory Foam and HexCloud Gel Memory Foam deliver body contouring support that combine with a pillow top to offer a feel akin to sleeping on a cloud. BubbleCloud Foam adds an extra level of cushioning that will have you feeling energized when you wake up the next morning. A supremely luxurious mattress