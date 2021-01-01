Perfect Sleeper Dunwoody Firm Pillow Top Full Mattress

A cool-to-the-touch surface with anti-microbial technology rests above two layers of exclusive memory foams that cradle your body in a pressure-relieving embrace, while the super supportive coil unit contours to every curve. The Perfect Sleeper® Renewed Sleep™ mattress cradles your body in a gentle, pressure-relieving embrace thanks to layers of exclusive HexCloud™ Gel Memory Foam, WonderCloud™ Memory Foam, and the1000 Edition Custom Support Coil System that contours to every curve. Plus, with a cool-to-the-touch, anti-microbial sleep surface, you can get your best sleep knowing your mattress will stay cool and clean.