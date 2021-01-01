Serta Perfect Sleeper Baymist Cushion Firm Pillow Top King Mattress Set - Low Profile

The Serta Perfect Sleeper Baymist Cushion-Firm Pillowtop Mattress features a substantial layer of cooling gel memory foam for a cooler, more comfortable sleep. Plus, an advanced custom coil system helps reduce motion transfer and provide support on all four sides of the mattress. Serta's Perfect Sleeper line is the only official mattress of the National Sleep Foundation* Stay Cool and Comfortable All Night Long The Serta Perfect Sleeper Pillowtop King Mattress features Cool Twist® Gel Memory Foam that creates a comfortable sleeping environment. It's designed to keep your mattress fresh and reduce the buildup of heat at the surface for hours of quality sleep. Seven inches of Serta's 825 Edition Custom Support Innerspring provides unparalleled support and reduces motion transfer when you and your partner turn over. Is a cushion-firm mattress the right choice for me? If you like your mattress firm with a little cushion on top, cushion-firm is a perfect choice. Combination sleepers who sleep in two or more positions through the night might find cushion-firm to be a good choice as it provides the best flexibility and comfort across a selection of positions. Can I flip the Serta Perfect Sleeper Pillowtop Mattress over? Since this mattress features a pillowtop on one side, it cannot be flipped over. We recommend rotating your mattress every 1-2 months to reduce wear and extend the life of your mattress. Serta Perfect Sleeper Luxury CollectionOfficial mattress of the National Sleep Foundation, the Serta Perfect Sleeper model addresses five common sleep problems. Comfort XD™ Foam provides pressure-point relief, which helps prevent tossing and turning. Serta's Custom Support® innerspring offers a body-cradling feel and outstanding support while minimizing motion transfer. To ensure a comfortable sleep temperature, Cool Twist® Gel Memory Foam reduces the build-up of heat at the surface. Best Edge® Foam Encasement helps reduce edge roll-off, extending the sleep surface. Delivery, Set-up and Mattress Haul-awaySerta's White Glove Delivery+ Service* includes in-home delivery, up to two flights of stairs. The delivery agent will remove the mattress from packaging and set-up basic bed frames (if no tools are required). The Member may ask the delivery agent to move a used mattress to another room at the location or haul-away the old mattress from the premises. Estimated delivery time is 10 to 12 business days for standard zones; remote zones may take longer. The delivery agent will call the Member to set up an appointment. Mattress Buying GuideLooking for the perfect mattress for your needs? Click to view our Mattress Buying Guide. Need Help? Ask our dedicated Sam's Club members-only Serta hotline, staffed especially for you by Serta Mattress Specialists: 1-888-240-1945 available 24 hours/7 days a week. 'Compare at' price reflects verified online retail price of same or similar item as of 5/13/21, and may not be the prevailing market price.