From kaplan md
KAPLAN MD Perfect Pout Duo Lip Mask (0.5 oz.) & Lip Balm 0.17 oz. - Complete Anti-Aging Skin Care for Lips
Advertisement
Hydrates, Plumps, Protects - All in One! Features Deluxe Travel sizes of our Perfect Pout Lip Mask & Balm. Visibly and instantly helps improve the appearance of lip plumpness and lip smoothness after just 1 use, as indicated by an Expert Clinical Grader. Exfoliates dry, chapped skin while visibly plumping the lip contour. Contains a state-of-the-art ‘Gel-Cream’ technology with Papaya Enzymes to gently exfoliate away dry flaky skin. Dermatologist Formulated & Tested Free of Parabens, Sulfates, Castor Oil & Phthalates Certified Leaping Bunny & Positive Luxury Cruelty-Free, Not Tested On Animals