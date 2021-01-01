Perfect 3" Mattress Topper

Upgrade reversible! - compared with ordinary cooling mattress pad cover, it is slightly thicker, with a warm layer of ultra plush fluffy polyester sherpa top on the back. Compared with the same style of mattress pad cover, the cool feeling and warmth have been significantly improved, the cold side is not easy to pilling, the warm side is not easy to itch, and the air permeability is excellent. It is a new and upgraded all-season mattress pad cover. Hot season - with 100% breathable cooling fiber made ultra-cool 400tc pillow top, using the new hnn cooling technology, provides excellent comfort without extra heat and sweat. Filled with snow down alternative fill, a state-of-the-art fiberfill that has the feel of authentic goose and duck down without the feathers. Cold season - breathable and velvety soft warm sherpa fleece top is safer and can keep you warm without heating. Soft and comfortable, the new sf3000 technology makes it not easy to shed, does not easily cause itching, and makes you feel as if you are sleeping in the clouds. Machine washable & deep pocket - it can be light machine wash. This is a mattress cover that can extend to a depth of 21 inches. It has a 360-degree elastic anti-skid device. So after getting up in the morning you don't have to reorganize. You can roll freely in bed without worrying that it will slip away from your sleep. 100% satisfaction guarantee - we offer excellent customer service. If any quality issue occurs, please don’t hesitate to turn to our customer service for help, we will spare no effort to help you solve the problem. Bed Size: Twin