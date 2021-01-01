Hope's Perfect Glass Multi-Surface Purpose Household Spray, Kitchen Countertop Degreaser, Bathroom Shower and Sink Cleaner, Streak Free, 12 Count

Streak Free - This cleaning spray is designed with a fast acting no residue formula to make cleanup easy and help keep surfaces perfectly clean longer Multi-Surface - Ideal for use on glass, stainless steel, chrome, cabinets, appliances, showers, sinks, plastics, sealed wood, and countertops, including granite and quartz Effective & Powerful - Cuts through greasy messes to give your kitchen a brilliant shine, suitable for use on electronic screens to wipe away fingerprints and smudges Safe for Your Household -We are dedicated to creating nontoxic cleaners; safe to use around food, people, and pets with no additional rinsing necessary Truly Multipurpose - Use as a cleaner, degreaser, or as a dusting spray to remove and prevent dust buildup; ammonia free and safe for use on tinted glass