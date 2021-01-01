Molecule Percale Sheet Set - KING - Also in: TWIN, CAL KING, QUEEN, FULL, TWIN XL

MOLECULE Percale Sheets have a crisp, soft touch that is cool yet inviting and only gets better after every wash. They feature a matte finish due to a plain-weave. These sheets are much like your favorite go-to soft woven shirt. They are the perfect summer sheets with a lightweight and airy feel to maximize comfort. Wrapping yourself in Percale Sheets is like coming home and putting on your favorite T-Shirt. MOLECULE sheets are OEKO-TEX® certified and designed with advanced TENCEL™ materials that keep you dry and cool, reduce bacterial growth, and help you discover healthier sleep.