Pera 6 Low Voltage Pendant Light by Besa Lighting - Color: Silver - Finish: Bronze - (1XT-171319-BR)

Timeless and elegant, the Pera 6 Low Voltage Pendant Light by Besa Lighting readily assimilates into any modern space. Handcrafted by artisans utilizing century-old techniques, the blown glass shade of this modern pendant light features a curvy bell-bottomed shape and is available in several finishes. Housed within the shade is a single light source, which when illuminated, provides direct lighting ideal for use in hallways, bedrooms, dining rooms, and living room spaces. Besa Lighting, based in Ohio, has been creating decorative lighting for 25 years. Specializing in handcrafted glass, their eye-catching fixtures feature diverse styles and elegant, well-made hardware. From the Lasso collection with its accessibly modern style to the Kiev Pendant with intriguing stenciled openings in the shade, Besa combines the innovation of American designers with the traditional techniques of European artisans, creating a modern craft look and feel. Shape: Round. Color: Silver. Finish: Bronze