Peter Thomas Roth Peptide21 Amino Acid Exfoliat ing Peel Pads

Packed with peptide-building amino acids, Peter Thomas Roth Peptide21 Amino Acid Exfoliating Peel Pads help reduce the look of pores, uneven skin tone, texture, and dry fine lines and wrinkles. Formulated with an exfoliating complex of phytic acid, salicylic acid, and sodium lactate, the pads help reveal the appearance of beautiful, healthier-looking, and younger-looking skin. Also formulated with chamomile and green tea, these pads leave skin looking radiant and smooth. How do I use it: Use one to three times a week at first, increasing to daily use if well tolerated. Gently apply to the face, neck, decollete, and tops of hands. Leave on for one to three minutes. Rinse thoroughly with water to neutralize peel and pat dry. Slight tingling after application is normal. Sunburn alert: This product may increase your skin's sensitivity to the sun, and particularly the possibility of sunburn. Use a sunscreen, wear protective clothing, and limit sun exposure while using this product and for a week afterwards. From Peter Thomas Roth. Includes: