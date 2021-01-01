Trademark Fine Art 'Pepsi Birds' 16" x 24" Canvas Art

This piece was created using the Giclee printing method. Giclee is an advanced printmaking process for creating high quality fine art reproductions which are nearly indistinguishable from the originals..16" x 24".A perfect decoration for the home, office, or gallery..Giclee Art.Nearly Indistinguishable From the Original.Yale Gurney.Canvas and Wood.Gallery Quality!.This piece was created using the Giclee printing method. Giclee is an advanced printmaking process for creating high quality fine art reproductions which are nearly indistinguishable from the originals.