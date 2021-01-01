Pepperdine Navy/Gray Indoor / Outdoor Rug

This rug features stylish and eclectic patterns in refreshing new colors. The flat-woven rug is power-loomed using soft yet durable 100% Olefin yarns that are UV stabilized to resist fading. The rug also stains resistant and very easy to care for. Simply wash off with a garden hose. The precision Belgian looms create an interesting surface texture similar to natural sisal rug but this rug is super soft underfoot, will not shed fiber, and will provide years of enjoyment indoors or out. Rug Size: Runner 2'2" x 6'