From nearly natural
Nearly Natural Peony Silk Artificial Flower Arrangement in Rose Colored Vase 16"
Advertisement
Add elegant decadence to your space with this Peony artificial arrangement. Clusters of ruffled textured petals, warm hues of leaves, and naturally occurring details, create an earthly like foliage. This fab palette makes a statement - no maintenance needed. Standing at 16”, from a rose-colored base, this everlasting beauty welcomes you with a touch of sophistication. Elevate your space today by adding in pairs to your foyer, bedside table, or guestroom for symmetry. | Nearly Natural Peony Silk Artificial Flower Arrangement in Rose Colored Vase 16"