Penwortham 2 Drawer Dresser

Perfect for housing a TV and giving you a spot to tuck away excess clutter, this 2-drawer dresser is a great piece to round out your bedroom. Crafted from engineered wood with a neutral brown finish, this dresser features molding details and bun feet for a traditional look. The top cabinet (made to look like two drawers) flips down to reveal two cubbies perfect for hosting media players or any other clutter. Two drawers round this piece out with space to tuck away everything from jeans to sheets.