Penstemon Moveable Tray Table

Modern and simple style: Bring you a simple and modern style desk suitable for any modern family. Safety and environmental protection: The desktop panels are all P2 grade panels with a thickness, which meet the American panel standards and are equipped with P2 panel inspection certificates. Robust design: The pipes of the table are all pipes with a wall thickness. The frame and particle board mean that this rolling coffee table is balanced, and the solid structure can be used for a long time. Natural particleboard is safe for everyone and can be used at home. Strong load-bearing capacity: It can fully meet daily needs. Convenient movement: 4 smooth rollers with 2 locking brakes make the side table storage box easy to move and relocate in the whole house. Unique C-shaped design: The unique C-shaped design makes it suitable for various occasions. It can be a bedside table, a sofa side table, a minibar trolley, a mobile garden, etc. Free lifting: The adjustable height of this wheeled sofa side table means that it can accommodate different beds and sofas to meet your personal needs. Three-layer design: This rolling side table has a long tabletop and two shelves, which provides huge storage space and is not easy to fall. This is perfect for any room in your home. Easy to clean: The tabletop is scratch-resistant and easy to clean. Make your life more enjoyable.