From williston forge
Penson 7 - Light Unique Wagon Wheel Chandelier with Wood Accents
Boasting industrial-inspired style, this vintage metal, and wood 7-light wheel and the gear pendant light is bold and distinct. An antique brass finish exudes a fine quality that ensures its long life. The wheel and gears are eye-catching and add industrial flairs to compliment the design of the light fixture. Lit or unlit, it makes a conversation piece and lends that retro touch. With 7 light bulbs, it will cast great illumination over an island, workspace, or long dining table.