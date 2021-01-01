Pensacola Power Loom Ivory Rug

Neutral tones make this area rug a breezy coastal farmhouse accent on your living room or dining room floors. It features a gray and cream straiation design with a diagonal running through the middle for a geometric flair. Machine-made in Belgium from a durable blend of polyester and polypropylene, this rug is stain-resistant and can withstand daily wear and tear. The low pile height makes it an easy addition to high traffic living rooms and adds softness underfoot. For added cushioning and to prevent this rug from slipping, we recommend adding a rug pad underneath. Rug Size: Rectangle 5'3" x 7'