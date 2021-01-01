Penryn Electric Fireplace
Description
Rosdorf Park Inc Alpha 1002 47" Mirrored FireplaceFeatures:Fog ResistantScratch ResistantEasy to cleanRemote OperatedArtificial Flame DisplayProduct Type: FireplaceOrientation: Free StandingWall Mount Type: Fuel Type: ElectricCompatible Fuel Part Number: Burn Time of Fuel Accommodated: Heat-Producing: YesMaximum BTU Output [Int.]: 170Heating Coverage Area: 100Heated-Air Releasing Vent Location: BottomMantel Included: NoMantel Material: Mantel Configuration: Primary Material: Manufactured WoodFinish: MirroredPlug-In: YesPlug Type: Type B: 100 - 127 VoltAdapter Type: Amperage: 11.6666666666667Voltage: 120Wattage: 1400Adjustable Flame: NoMulti-Color: Adjustable Flame Size: Adjustable Brightness: Flame Operational Without Heat: YesFlickering Flame Effect: YesAdjustable Thermostat Included: NoInfrared Technology: NoAutomatic Safety Shutoff: NoThermal Overload Protection: NoZero Clearance: YesStorage Space: YesNumber of Shelves: Number of Cabinets: Storage Design: Screen Included: YesBlower Included: YesVariable Speed Blower: YesFirebox Included: NoBrick-Lined Firebox: Fireplace Remote Included: YesPlug Kit Converter Included: NoTrim Kit Included: NoProduct Care: Clean easily with water, not chemical containing liquidsCountry of Origin: ChinaWood Species: Natural Variation Type: No Natural VariationPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingSee-Through: NoThree-Sided: NoSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential Use;Non Residential UseReal Flame: NoBulb Type: Backlit: NoTimer Included: NoFuel included: NoVent Free: YesCountry of Origin - Additional Details: Cool Touch: NoSpefications:CSA Certified: NoETL Listed: NocETL Listed: NoGeneral Certificate of Conformity (GCC): NoULC/ORD-C627.1-2008: Uniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: NoWEEE Recycling Required: YesCanada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: CAN/ULC-S674: NoCAN C22.2 No. 3 - Electrical Components of Fuel Burning Equipment: NFPA 211 - Standard for Chimneys, Fireplaces, Vents and Solid Fuel-Burning Appliances: cUL Listed: NoDIN EN 16647:2016: UL Listed: NoDimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 43Overall Width - Side to Side: 47Overall Depth - Front to Back: 13Overall Product Weight: 163Power Cord Length: 36Overall Width - Front: 47Overall Width - Back: 47Assembly:Adult Assembly Required: NoAdditional Tools Required: Estimated Time to Assemble: Suggested Number of People: Cutting Required: NoHardwiring Required: NoInstallation Required: NoAdditional Tools Needed: Screw DriverWarranty:Commercial Warranty: NoProduct Warranty: NoWarranty Length: Full or Limited Warranty: Warranty Details: