Southern Enterprises Penrydd Upholstered Dining Chairs – 2pc Set, Black and Gray

Make a reservation for two with this pair of upholstered dining chairs. An intricate design climbs up the backrests of these kitchen chairs, while comfortable cushions keep you sitting pretty from breakfast to dinner. A classic design gets a modern upgrade with the sleek black frame and gray fabric, crafting a two-tone look that blends with existing décor. Pull up a chair in style when you place these armless dining chairs in your breakfast nook to enjoy a casual meal or in your formal dining space to feast with flair.