Pennock Beige Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug

These all-purpose rugs of this collection are both practical and fashionable for indoor and outdoor spaces. Its modern designs coupled with an alluring color palette allows these rugs to give a subtle yet sophisticated touch to any space. These rugs are 100% polypropylene, thereby providing them with efficient protective qualities, such as being weather-resistant, stain-resistant, and fade-resistant. These rugs are machine-made in Belgium. Rug Size: Rectangle 2' x 3'7"