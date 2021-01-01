Penna LED Linear Suspension Light by Cerno - Color: Brown - Finish: Brass - (07-150-64BDD-27P2)

The Penna LED Linear Suspension Light by Cerno was designed, by Nick Sheridan, with a balanced understanding of minimal utility and contemporary beauty. At the center of this fixture is the use of Walnut, Brass, and handworked Leather to create a modern look thats rooted in the natural world and affected through traditional craftsmanship. This fixture uses a long profile with a striking modern minimalism to create a standout look that gives context and form to open floor plans, especially in lofts, workshops, cafes, and other commercial spaces. Its a marvelously modern touch perfect for suspending over your most essential furniture sets. Cerno, a lighting design and manufacturing company based in Southern California, was founded in 2009 by former childhood friends. Using energy-efficient LEDs, Cerno's designs incorporate metal and sustainably harvested wood into wall sconces, pendants, lamps and other products that feature soft, diffused light. Their modern and contemporary pieces are creative, expressive and inspired by the natural environment. Shape: Abstract. Color: Brown. Finish: Distressed Brass