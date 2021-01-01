Noble House Penman Fabric Tufted 5-Seater Living Room Set, Navy Blue and Brown

Entertaining family and friends has never been more stylish and comfortable. Our contemporary living room set is the ideal addition to any interior space with its classic design and mid-century modern touch. Featuring lovely button tufting and polished waffle stitching, this set offers one sofa and two club chairs to stand as a streamlined statement that can change the whole flow of your living room, creating an open, clean space. Finished with sleek tapered legs, this set provides an elegant touch to any home.CONTEMPORARY DESIGN: Featuring stunning button tufted waffle stitching, a wood frame, and tapered legs, our sofa and club chair set offers the look, feel, and design of a truly contemporary piece with a touch of mid-century charm. With a minimalistic yet refined structure, this set brings out a simplistic style that emphasizes comfort and functionality.BUTTON TUFTED WAFFLE STITCH: The button-tufted stitching in this set offers an extra touch of sophistication that enhances its contemporary design. The waffle stitch pattern adds a bit of texture without sacrificing any comfort.UPHOLSTERED: This set is generously upholstered, giving any room a refined appearance. This provides a smooth, immaculate texture for this piece as well as plush seating for extra comfort.RUBBER WOOD FRAME: Our environmentally-friendly wood not only offers plenty of durability, but it also gives this piece a beautiful natural-grain look. Combined with a gorgeous finish, this wood will truly stand out in any room.