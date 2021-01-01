Noble House Penman Fabric Tufted 3 Seater Sofa, Navy Blue and Brown

Treat your home to a sophisticated style that is sure to upgrade your home in an instant. Perfectly balancing smooth upholstery with a sturdy wood frame, this impressive three-seater sofa offers your home a charming contemporary upgrade with a touch of mid-century charm. This piece offers beautiful button-tufted waffle stitching, making this a streamlined statement piece that can change the whole flow of your living room. Completed with sleek tapered legs, this refined sofa will turn any interior space into a stunning masterpiece.CONTEMPORARY DESIGN: Featuring stunning button tufted waffle stitching, a wood frame, and tapered legs, our sofa offers the look, feel, and design of a truly contemporary piece with a touch of mid-century charm. With a minimalistic yet refined structure, this piece brings out a simplistic style that emphasizes comfort and functionality.BUTTON TUFTED WAFFLE STITCH: The button-tufted stitching in this sofa offers an extra touch of sophistication that enhances its contemporary design. The waffle stitch pattern adds a bit of texture without sacrificing any comfort.UPHOLSTERED: Our sofa is generously upholstered, giving any room a refined appearance. This provides a smooth, immaculate texture for this piece as well as plush seating for extra comfort.RUBBERWOOD FRAME: Our environmentally-friendly wood not only offers plenty of durability, but it also gives this piece a beautiful natural-grain look. Combined with a gorgeous finish, this wood will truly stand out in any room.DIMENSIONS: Choose an accessory that is the perfect size for you and your furniture. This sofa is 89.75” W x 31.50” D x 30.25” H. You will love how much your space can transform with the simple addition of this charming sofa.