Penland 12" Wall Clock

Non Ticking Wall Clock --- Quiet sweep second hand, no ticking to ensure a good sleeping or working environment.Concise style --- Clear to read,Special and elegant design meet all your decoration need.Easy to Read --- Silent wall clock with large numbers are clear to read, front clear cover guarantees perfect view and keeps dust away from dial.Easy to use --- Hooks included with the clock which ensures easy installation. Powered by 1 AA battery(Not included), ordinary Carbon Zinc battery, not Alkaline battery.It is not only a clock, but also a decoration. Elegant taste for decorating the sitting room, dining-room, bedroom, kitchen, study, stair, or some commercial coffee shop, restaurant, clothing store, etc