Penelope 2 - Drawer Nightstand in Brown
Revel in the nature-inspired flavor of a piece that defines a contemporary space with an abundance of earthy elegance. Notable gradations stand out in the rustic finish of this two-drawer nightstand. Strive for a cabin motif in this contemporary nightstand with dark matte hardware and linear styling. Finished drawer boxes with front and rear English dovetail construction and center drawer glide ensure smooth operation, as drawer space is plentiful in creating room for essentials. This inspiring nightstand transforms a conventional space into a woodsy cabin setting.