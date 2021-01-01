Regency Pendulum Mocha Walnut 72 in. W x 24 in. D Training Table

Pendulum Training Tables bring a modern yet functional edge to any training room or lab. This 72 in. table is good looking and has amazing interior wire management capabilities. Black metal C-Legs have a vented compartment with removable cover that runs the length of the leg. Wires run from a power source on the floor through the legs and cabling cutouts in the modesty panel and up to desktops for instant connectivity. The tabletop is constructed of a thermal fused melamine Mocha Walnut laminate that is 1 in. thick and finished with a black T-Mold edge band. Rounded corners make the table safer for everyone. Laminates are scratch, stain and scald resistant and wipe clean easily. The legs and modesty panel are constructed of a sturdy metal with a stylish black finish to match any decor. Pendulum casegoods are backed by a 10-year limited manufacturer's warranty.