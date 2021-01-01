This Pendleton Olympic National Park Dog Bed features the bold colors of the Pendleton Olympic National Park blanket pattern on a durable non-pill polar fleece fabric. Overstuffed with high-loft memory fiber polyester fill to keep pets off cold floors for added comfort. Features: Features the bold colors of the Pendleton National Park blanket patterns Non-pill polar fleece cover Removable cover that can be machine washed The insert features a channel design keeping the fiber in place Includes: 1 Bed Color: Olympic Environment: Indoors Pet Weight: Small: up to 15 lb; Medium: up to 30 lb; Large: up to 50 lb; X-Large: up to 80 lb Material: Cover: 100% Polyester; Fill: 100% Polyester Memory Fiber Cleaning Instructions: Removable cover is machine washable in cold water only. To dry use a delicate cycle or gentle setting with very low heat. Available Sizes and Dimensions: Small: 28 in W x 20 in D x 4 in H; Product Weight: 4 lbMedium: 36 in W x 27 in D x 4 in H; Product Weight: 6 lbLarge: 40 in W x 32 in D x 4 in H; Product Weight: 8 lbX-Large: 48 in W x 36 in D x 4 in H; Product Weight: 10 lb Pendleton Olympic National Park Dog Bed, Size: 28"L x 20"W x 4"H | Polyester | PetSmart