This Pendleton National Park Kuddler Dog Bed features a non-pill polar fleece in a one-piece construction. Wrap around bolsters are overstuffed with recycled high-loft memory fiber polyester fill to provide maximum support and comfort. Available in six National Park patterns. Features: Features the bold colors of the Pendleton National Park blanket patterns Non-pill polar fleece cover Removable cover that can be machine washed Includes: 1 Bed Color: Acadia Environment: Indoors Pet Weight: Medium: up to 15 lb; Large: up to 30 lb; X-Large: up to 50 lb Material: Cover: 100% Polyester; Fill: 100% Polyester Memory Fiber Cleaning Instructions: Removable cover is machine washable in cold water only. To dry use a delicate cycle or gentle setting with very low heat. Available Sizes and Dimensions: Medium: 30 in W x 24 in D x 9 in H; Product Weight: 7 lbLarge: 36 in W x 27 in D x 10 in H; Product Weight: 10 lbX-Large: 42 in W x 30 in D x 10.5 in H; Product Weight: 12 lb Pendleton Acadia National Park Kuddler Dog Bed, Size: 30"L x 24"W x 9"H | Polyester | PetSmart