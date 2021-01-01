Pendergrass Stella 42" Solid Wood Console Table

Our console table features a streamlined design and earthy colors along with metal knobs for easy drawer access, making this handcrafted table a dream for any interior space. A perfect interior accessory for any home, this piece offers a rich wood color with a unique interlaced zigzag design for a sophisticated vibe. Whether you are using this in your living room or foyer, this elegant accessory allows you comfortable table space and a place to store your keys and other items whenever you need it.