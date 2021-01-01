Pencil Holder Sticker Fit Apple Pencil 1st2nd Generation Elastic Pocket Adhesive Sleeve Pouch Attached to Case Fit iPad Pro 11129 20207th Gen 102.

Best Quality Guranteed. Compatibility: Properly designed for iPad 7th Generation 10.2 inches 2019/iPad Pro 11/iPad Pro 12.9 2020/iPad 9.7 Stylus Pens/Apple Pencil 1st/2nd Generation. Case only, stylus not included. Adhesive Backing: Strong adhesive securely keeps your stylus in place. Elastic Sleeve: The elastic pouch ensure your pen not fall out, making it easy for you to put your pen in or out. Full Protection: Cover your stylus with PU leathery texture, protecting it from scratches, dirt, shocks and other daily damages. Fashion Design: Soft PU leather and Lycra for a simple, stylish, and classic look.