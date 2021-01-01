Pen + Gear 16-Sheet Cross-Cut Paper Shredder Shreds documents, credit cards, staples, and small paper clips Cross-cutting is standard for security and identity protection Safe design includes an overheat indicator Can shred up to 16 pages at once continuously for up to 30 minutes Forward/reverse mode allows you to clear jams quickly and easily Shredding size: 0.16×1.38 inches for 16CC Designed with a slot for shredding credit cards Features a 5.3 gallon collection bin Rolls smoothly along on 4 casters wherever you need it Must-have security item for any home, office, classroom, and more Shredder dimensions: 13.94" x 9.57" x 20.55" Shredder weight: 19.84 lbs. Color: black Materials: plastic, metal Power type: 120V/60Hz Model # 580962311