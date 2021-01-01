Masonite high-performance textured fiberglass doors feature distinct architectural details gives you the look of wood while it resists cracking, splitting and warping. Paired with Pembrook glass, this Masonite entry door adds a simple yet dramatic touch to any home. Equally stunning in a traditional, contemporary or craftsman style home, this transitional design allows light to stream into your home while offering just the right amount of privacy. Masonite Pembrook 36-in x 80-in Fiberglass 3/4 Lite Right-Hand Inswing Walnut Stained Prehung Single Front Door with Brickmould in Brown | 1327082