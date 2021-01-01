BALTA Pembe Bohemian Shag Pink 8 ft. x 10 ft. Area Rug

The inspiration for this collection was found in the rich culture of the challenging but beautiful Himalaya mountains. The combination of warm, vibrant colors and ethnic designs with a modern twist, will certainly enhance any space, by adding a touch of Sherpa coziness. On top of that, the luxurious softness and the rich look of the Pembe collection guarantee a long-lasting enjoyment. Woven with 100% polypropylene fiber for soft and volumized texture, that is non-shedding and very easy to maintain. Color: Pink.