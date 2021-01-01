Pehr Gray Pom Pom Medium Drum Bin

Designed for versatility and convenience not to mention playfulness, this storage bin features a space-saving, collapsible design. It's made from 100% cotton and adorned with an array of gloriously fun handmade pom poms. Use the cutout handles to carry it anywhere there's clutter-it's sized perfectly for small toys, clothes or even toiletries. Soft, collapsible storage bin 100% cotton Sized perfectly for holding small toys, clothes, toiletries and more Each pom pom is handmade and sewn onto the bin by hand Collapsible storage solution can be used in any room in the house Do not machine wash, spot clean only. Most surface stains on the canvas can be removed with a clean dry cloth. If the stain persists, hand-wash the affected area only, with a clean, slightly damp cloth, with natural detergent if needed. Iron inside with hot iron and steam to get bin wrinkle-free and crisp. Made in India