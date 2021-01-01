Peggle 2 - Xbox 360 Digital Code

Peggle 2 is a magical game full of bouncing balls, magical pegs and bricks made of pure compressed joy! Test your luck and skill by clearing pegs, bashing bricks and timing your shots just right to achieve extreme fever! Discover magical Peggle Masters and use their preposterous powers over 120 levels and trials to shatter expectations and acquire high scores beyond the realm of plausibility! And then, once you've honed your talents, deploy them against others in 4-player Peg party mode, or against a single opponent in Duel mode.Usage rights vary by product and may be subject to additional restrictions. Product images displayed are for illustration purposes only. No physical materials or documentation will be distributed with electronic software downloads from our site. Dell's Terms and Conditions of Sale apply.