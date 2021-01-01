Spectrum Diversified Pegboard Holder for Standard Pegboard & Slatwall Easy-to-Install Craft & Garage Storage, Holds Up to 11 Hand Tools or Craft Supplies, Industrial Gray

ARMS SLIDE INTO STANDARD PEGBOARD: Well-designed hooks utilize gravity to hang this organizer from pegboard or slatwall. Created for ¼" pegboard with holes spaced 1" apart, center to center. HOLDS A VARIETY OF TOOLS: Store all your essentials nearby with the help of pegboard tool organization. Store screw drivers, pliers, and other hand tools above your workbench or on the garage wall to enhance storage and organization. Useful for more than workspace and garage storage, this tool organizer holds markers, scissors, cooking utensils, pliers, and more. STORE TOOLS VERTICALLY: Streamline the organization in your craft room, garage, pantry, or kitchen by storing your tools and utensils vertically. Utilize wall space to clear counters, drawers, benches, desks, and shelves. Holds up to 11 small hand tools, craft supplies, kitchen utensils, and more. QUICK & EASY INSTALLATION: Simply slide the pegboard hooks into holes on the same level, guide the arms upward, then gently release the tool holder and let gravity do the rest. Ensure tool organizer is level before placing tools inside. DIMENSIONS & CARE: 1. 75" L X 9. 25" W X 1. 75" H; to clean, wipe with a damp cloth and towel dry.