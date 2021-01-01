Peet’s Coffee, Single Origin Brazil - Medium Roast Coffee - 32 K-Cup Pods for Keurig Brewers (1 Box of 32 K-Cup Pods)

Single Origin Brazil: Whole, ripe coffee cherries from the Minas Gerais region sweetened in the Brazilian sun to create a coffee that is smooth and full bodied Flavor and Roast: Sun-dried sweet with natural notes of hazelnut. Medium roast. 100% Arabica Coffee Origin at its Utmost: Our longstanding relationships with farmers allow us access to the world’s finest and rarest coffees. Each time you brew a Peet’s single origin coffee, you’re guaranteed the quintessential expression of a coffee terroir. For Keurig Brewers: Peet's recyclable K-Cup Pods are compatible with all Keurig K-Cup Brewers Contents: 1 Box of 32 Peet's Single Origin Brazil Medium Roast Coffee Keurig K-Cup Pods