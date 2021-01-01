Downtown Pet Supply Pee Turf Portable Dog Potty Trainer, Green, 25-in

Give your pup a bathroom that simulates his natural habitat with the Downtown Pet Supply Pee Turf Portable Dog Potty Trainer. It mimics grass to cut down on training time and fulfill your furry friend’s instinct to do his business. This non-toxic turf is easy to clean and treated with anti-microbial odor control so it does not stink up your house. It is also weatherproof and can be used indoors or on porches, patios or balconies. Downtown Pet Supply Pee Turf is a lightweight and convenient way to potty train your paw-tner.