Pedrick End Table

This Sustainable monkey pod wood twist End Table with eco-friendly, natural, food-safe Livos Walnut oil Finish is carved from sustainable Monkey Pod wood and is completely eco-friendly. The beauty of this design lies in its simplicity. It is bold, yet gentle; rustic yet refined. One-quarter twists support this piece, which can serve as an end table, stand or stool; they can serve as a serving table or bench when put together. This versatile piece is sturdy and versatile; each is hand carved - no two are alike. As with all natural exotic wood products, there will be some slight variation in color, texture, and finish color. This is mainly due to the underlying natural wood tones, which the translucent oil is applied over, creating a truly unique, one-of-a-kind, functional work of art. Products could have visible marks from tools used, patches from small repairs, knot holes, natural inclusions, and/or wormholes. There will be various separations or cracks on your piece when it arrives. These naturally occurred as the wood was dried and shrank. Over time, some continued shrinkage may accentuate existing separations or generate new ones. This does not compromise the structural performance or integrity of the wood and is considered inherent to the natural beauty of the design.