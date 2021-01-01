Nurse's day Gifts By BeeTernityLTD Pediatric Cute Leopard Plaid, Nurse is Heart Work Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

Order This Being a Pediatric nurse is heart work novelty with a leopard plaid heart to make a great Christmas or birthday gift for Nurses and nurse day, perfect to show how much you love your job. This Nursing Gift for women is the perfect gift idea for a Pediatric nurse for a birthday, Christmas, nurses day, or any Occasion. great for all friends and family gifts. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only