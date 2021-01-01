From group other

Pedestal Fan 60 Minutes Timing Function 3 Gears Wind Speed Household Silent -

$71.78
In stock
Buy at newegg

Description

Rated voltage: 220V 50Hz Rated power: 55W Speed gears: 3 Chassis diameter: 40cm Max height: 130cm

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com