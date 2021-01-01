Pedestal End Table

We've got to hand it to end tables: they make great friends for your furniture, and whether drawn up to a sofa or perched between two armchairs, they deliver much-needed surface area in one space-conscious, stylish package. Take this table, for example: crafted from a highly polished metal base, it features an open, hourglass-inspired silhouette. A fiberglass surface that mimics the look of marble caps this 18'' H x 18'' W x 18'' D piece off with sleek style.Storage. Table Base Color: Silver, Table Top Color: Black