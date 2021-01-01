Pedestal End Table

The International Concepts Round Pedestal Table is a chic addition to any space in your home. A perfect piece to uplift the beauty of your decor, this table displays a contemporary style that is hard to miss. The circular table has a lovely finesse and an immaculate design that complements with every decor.The Round Pedestal Table is constructed out of para wood solids and has an unfinished surface. It has a pedestal base, which provides the table with sturdy and anti-slip support on the floor. The wide surface of the table makes it possible for you to load it with multiple things at once. Having several uses, the table can be kept at the side of your sofa to be used as an end table or by the bedside to be used as a nightstand. Add a lovely lampshade or vintage decor piece on its top to elevate its beauty to another level. The International Concepts Round Pedestal Table requires assembly and is very easy to put together. Easy to upkeep, the table needs occasional cleaning with a dry cloth for lasting life. Avoid using strong chemical cleaners, as it may rip the surface of its finesse.