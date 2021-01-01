Community Coffee Pecan Praline Medium Roast Coffee Single Serve Cups (96-Pack)

Steeped in the Southern flavors of creamy pralines and sweet pecans, this Pecan Praline flavored coffee is a truly delightful treat. Made from only 100% select Arabica coffee beans.Our family is passionate about making great-tasting coffee. In 1919, "Cap" Saurage discovered the secret of making our special coffee. He named it "Community Coffee" out of appreciation for his community of friends and the customers he served. Four generations later, our family is still selecting, roasting and perfecting great-tasting blends for coffee lovers everywhere. We focus on every detail of our coffee so that each package is consistently fresh and flavorful. It's a tradition our family embraced decades ago, and it's just as important to our process today.