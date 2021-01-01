From safavieh
6'7"x6'7" Pebble Square Area Rug Ivory/Gray - Safavieh
Advertisement
Artistic and utterly chic, the Jeanine Rug Collection invigorates contemporary decor with alluring organic imagery. The warm tones of grays and whites crate a relaxing atmosphere for a modern and contemporary room. The natural contours and formations displayed Jeanine are highlighted in rich hues and a raised, cut pile that conveys a wonderful sense of depth and dimension. Indulge in the soft touch of theses as Jeanine area rugs are made using soft synthetic yarns for lasting beauty and color. Size: 6'7"X6'7". Pattern: Pebble.