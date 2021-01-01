From fitz & floyd

Fitz & Floyd Pebble Soup/Cereal Bowl

$13.99
In stock
Buy at replacementsltd

Description

Soup/Cereal Bowl in the Pebble pattern by Fitz & Floyd. All White,Embossed Beaded Band,Coupe 6 5/8

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com