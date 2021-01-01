From normann copenhagen
Normann Copenhagen - Pebble Cutting Board - Black - Small
Serve the perfect last course with this Pebble cheese board from Normann Copenhagen. Designed by Simon Legald, this cheese board is made from sleek black marble with contrasting white veining. Fabulous for serving your favourite cheeses in-style it is practical yet beautifully on-trend. Please note, due to the natural material of this product slight imperfections and variations may occur between products. Key features: * Cheese board * Material: marble * Dimensions: H1.2xW30xD12.7cm * Designed by Simon Legald * Chic black marble * With contrasting white veining * Organic, curved shape