From home decorators collection
Home Decorators Collection Pebble Gray Cordless Light Filtering Cellular Shade - 17.75 in. W x 72 in. L
Advertisement
Shield your room from excessive heat or cold with the Pebble Gray cordless cellular shade from Home Decorators Collection. This shade features durable Honeycomb fabric cells for straight pleats and a sleek look. The honeycomb construction also creates air chambers that help buffer hot and cold outside temperatures, saving you money on your energy bills.