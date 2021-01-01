Get the Jacquard Pearl Ex Powdered Pigments™ Series 2 at Michaels. com. Add a pearlescent gleam to an array of creative projects; this powdered pigment is ideal for interior, exterior and archival applications. Add a pearlescent gleam to an array of creative projects. Mix it into any viscous medium for a added pearlescent effects or spread dry on any porous surface to produce deep-luster metallic effects. The pigment's temperature resistance allows it to be fired in a kiln up to 600 degrees, allowing for ceramic applications as well. This set includes Aztec gold, antique copper, antique silver, duo green-yellow, bright yellow, flamingo pink, spring green, turquoise, true blue, misty lavender, blue russet and sparkling copper. Details: 0.11 oz. (3 g) each 12 pieces Series 2 Powdered pigment is ideal for interior and exterior Archival applications Conforms to ASTM-D 4236 | Jacquard Pearl Ex Powdered Pigments™ Series 2 | Michaels®