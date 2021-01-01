Pearce Dining Table

Arch. Salvage is a 36-piece collection containing designs for the Bedroom, Dining, and Living categories. Each item is thoughtfully crafted after months spent meticulously researching architectural details from old European structures. The concept was born to address the trend of old elements being repurposed by artisan craftsman into new buildings and furniture. The assortment exudes authenticity. Moldings and posts were derived by doorframes and mantles. Cornice and capital motifs take inspiration directly from decades old structures. Even the hardware is a Nd to vintage touchpoints. The excitement of Architectural Salvage lies Nt only in its broad range of details, but also in its unique blend of highly functional statement pieces. We feel that itâ€™s the perfect way to address whatâ€™s become a major trend in todayâ€™s decorating landscape.